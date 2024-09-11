Summer's not over yet!

You still have some time to get out of the house, escape the daily grind, and go relax outdoors!

Luckily, Washington has 3 of the best places in America to escape it all for an afternoon and eat out of a basket!

You've heard about great big parks where the locals go to do their daily jogs, sit and people-watch, or just enjoy the scenery.

Central Park in New York City is one that pops into many people's minds (thanks Law & Order: SVU), but did you know Washington has a few gems of our own?

In a recent survey of 3,000 people from across the country, Mixbook was able to track down some fantastic spots off the beaten path to picnic and enjoy!

Of the 125 locations that were voted on, Washington had 3 key locations, including one in the top 10!

Washington's Hidden Gems For Enjoying A Picnic

According to Mixbook's survey respondents, coming in at #100 is the Kubota Garden in Seattle.

Loved for its walking trails, jaw-dropping landscapes, and several scenic spots perfect for a checkered tablecloth on the grass and a basket, this is a fantastic spot to waste away an afternoon!

Coming in at #73 out of the top 125 is Riverside State Park in Spokane!

Stretching along the Spokane River with fantastic views of the woodlands and nearby cliffs, in a nutshell, peaceful and beautiful!

Cracking the top 10 of the most beautiful places for a picnic in the United States is Discovery Park in Seattle.

If you've been there, then you know why! The trails, proximity to the city, and the amazing views of Puget Sound... it'll take your breath away!

Check out the full list of 125 locations HERE. Where do you like to go and unwind? Tap the App and share your secret gem!

