Can you survive going through someplace haunted? A scary house? A creepy cave? A grotesque graveyard? You might think that you can’t handle it, but you might surprise yourself, as long as you can get through the 16 Phases of going through A Haunted Attraction.

Getting In The Mood to Get Scared In Washington

With October well underway, Halloween right around the corner, spooky season is in full force, but many people love to be scared year-round. And the investigation into the paranormal and the afterlife knows no time frame.

creepy jester Deleece Cook via Unsplash loading...

When I’ve faced some haunted attractions (whether fake and fun or real and disturbing), the only thing that has really given me pause. When the room, doorway, or hallway gets smaller. The Alice in Wonderland effect, or being a bigger fellow like myself, being afraid that I’d get stuck just like Winnie the Pooh.

“Oh, bother.” – W.T. Pooh

Face Your Fears... In Stages

Don't compare these to the 5 stages of grief, but you may see some similarities (especially the bargaining in order to get out). Take a look at these 16 Phases of Going Through A Haunted Attraction.

16 Phases Of Going Through A Haunted Attraction Going to haunted attractions is one of the best parts of fall and Halloween! Anyone that has been to one knows that there are different phases to going through a haunted attraction. All of them include being at least a little scared! Gallery Credit: Lauren Wells



Giphy.com

Think about the last time you went through a haunted house or some place spooky. Did you experience all of these? Did you have some phases that we did not list? Did you make it out ‘no worse for wear’?

READ MORE: 8 Halloween Safety Tips To Have Some Scary Fun!

Tap the Station App and let us know. And no matter what you’re doing or where you’re going in Washington throughout the spooky season or any other time of the year, be safe and have fun.

Get our free mobile app