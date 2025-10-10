The 10 Most Haunted Cities In Washington!

I’ve had a handful of paranormal experiences in my life, especially of the ghost variety.

One incident involved a big-screen TV shortly after my mother passed away.

It came on by itself in the middle of the night, and when I spoke out loud to my mother about it needing to be off, it shut off immediately. This was in 2001 before voice commands were commonplace.

Another experience I’ve had included a face coming out of a wall and screaming at me (although that one happened when I was very young, so I’m willing to chop that up to an overactive imagination, but man, I still remember it to this day).

I’ve spoken with workers at the Yakima Sports Center about the orbs they’ve seen, glasses thrown across the bar, and stools and chairs moving on their own.

I’ve interviewed Charlie Robin, CEO of the Capitol Theatre, as well as employees of the Theatre, about the long history of their eternal resident, Shorty.

Yakima has quite a haunted history, but my jaw dropped when I saw that it had ended up in the rankings of Washington’s Top 10 Most Haunted Cities.



Using GhostsOfAmerica.com’s data, BetMaryland.com was able to rank the cities in each state to see who has the most reported hauntings.

Looking at the list, I was kind of surprised to not see somewhere like Seattle included in the list, but there could be several reasons.

People are too busy to report.

People are too busy to even notice.

Ghosts don’t enjoy Starbucks.



The Top 10 Most Haunted Washington Cities:

10 – Puyallup

9 – Bellingham

8 – Walla Walla (tied)

7 – Wenatchee (tied)

6 – Port Angeles

5 – Vancouver

4 – Olympia

3 - Washougal

2 – Yakima

1 – Spokane

What’s your paranormal and spooky encounter? Where was it? What happened? Tap the App and share your ghost story!

