A 15-year-old Yakima County teen is facing a slew of charges

The Suspect Tried to Rob a Store, Then Held Workers and Customers Hostage

Monday, April 20th around 11:11 AM Yakima County Deputies responded to The Donald Store, at 2600 Donald Wapato Road, about an incident.

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Officers learned from victims and witnesses that a male teen tried to rob the store with a weapon, and then held 3 workers and 4 customers hostage with a weapon. Officers surrounded the building, and began to try to talk the teen into giving up.

The standoff only lasted a few minutes, at which time the teen came out and surrendered, unarmed after the standoff. However, then he started to fight with Deputies and was subdued.

No Injuries Were Reported

The YCSO says he was taken to the Yakima County Juvenile Center, where he was booked on 1st. Degree Robbery, Kidnapping 1, and six counts of Unlawful Imprisonment.

The investigation continues.