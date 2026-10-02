The Yakima County Coriner has yet to specify the exact cause, but has ruled on the recent death of a Yakima County Jail inmate.

The Man Was Found Unresponsive in his Cell September 27th

Around 5:05 AM that Sunday, a Corrections Officer making regular rounds found an inmate in his cell, unconscious.

Other Corrections Officers and Medical Staff teamed up to provide immediate medical relief, and EMS was called. According to the report, they arrived within minutes.

EMS Was Unable to Revive the Man at the Scene.

Despite extensive efforts, 56-year-old Charlton John could not be revived, he was pronounced dead at the scene. After a Coroner's autopsy and exam, his death was determined to be from natural causes. However, the specific pinpoint cause of death has not yet been released.

John was taken into jail custody September 12th, on the following charges, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office:

"... charges of DUI-Felony, Hit & Run-Unattended Property, DWLS3, Drive MV W/O ignition interlock, Theft 3 X2, Fugitive from Justice."

Further Investigation is Planned

According to the YCSO, an additional independent simultanious investigation is being conducted by Yakima County Corrections, per regular protocol.