Yakima County Commissioner Gets Trump 4th District Congressional Endorsement

An outspoken Yakima County Commissioner has received an endorsement from the White House.

Yakima Commission Amanda McKinney seeking 4th Congressional Seat

Since 2020, McKinney has been District 1 Commissioner for Yakima County, but has been involved in numerous political and legislative events and 'battles' in WA state.

She has been outspoken about state policies that are not beneficial to Yakima County or other regions, and has pushed back on controversial environmental and other legislation.

This week, she announced on her campaign Facebook she has received an official endorsement from President Trump, which read in part:

"It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Candidate Amanda McKinney, who is running to represent the wonder people of Washington's 4th Congressional District."

He went on to say "Amanda McKinney has my complete and total endorsement..."

McKinney, a realtor and property manager for over 21 years, is part of a growing field seeking to fill the seat that will be vacated by Rep. Dan Newhouse, who is not seeking re-election.

Also running on the GOP side is Jarred Sessler of Prosser, who tried 3 times to unseat Newhouse, and current 8th District State Senator Matt Boehnke, who has formed an exploratory committee as of this writing. Also entering is Wesley Meirer of Richland.

On the Democrat side, it's John Duresky, a retired Air Force Officer and former Hanford cleanup worker.

