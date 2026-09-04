Even if you're not a student, community members invited to attend, especially if you're looking for experience and work.

WSU To Hold Major Internship and Job Fair at WSU Campus in Tri-Cities

In collaboration with CBC and Workforce Tri-Cities, WSU will present their job fair October 21st on the WSU Tri City Campus. WSU TC is at 2710 Crimson Way in North Richland. For a map showing it's location and where the event will happen, click here.

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It will run from 11AM to 3 PM, and a wide variety of businesses and occupations will be available for interested persons to talk with.

WSU Suggests Bringing Resumes' and Other Information With You

According to information released by WSU:

"Attendees seeking employment opportunities should come prepared with copies of resumes, as well as other documents they may wish to share."

The event will take place at the Consolidated Information Center on the WSU Campus Interested employers who want to have a booth at the event do need to register by October 16th.

For complete details, directions and more, click here.