WSP Spring Break Emphasis Patrols On Highways Leading to Pullman Start 3-12

District 4 Washington State Patrol Troopers man the highways in Adams and Whitman Counties and District 6 in Grant and Kittitas will be doing extra spring break patrols.

WSP Says District 6 Saw 44 Fatalities in 2025

The Washington State Patrol released information this week about Spring Break emphasis patrols that will be held in two areas directly involved with WSU.

March 12 through March 22nd. additional patrols will take place in District 4 and District 6. 4 is Adams and Whitman County, and 6 is Grant and Kittitas.

WSP says they investigated 44 fatalities in Grant and Kittitas, many of them involving Interstate 90 and SR 26, SR 243 and even SR 243, which is the highway that goes through Mattawa and Desert Aire.

District 4 includes SR 26, which splits off of SR 395 south of Connell, and leads all the way to Colfax through Washtucna and Lacrosse. All are major commuting routes for students and families to and from Pullman and Washington State.

What Will Troopers be Focused On?

WSP says they will be watching for excessive speeds, impaired driving, and other telltale signs of dangerous driving. District 6 Troopers have already investigated 4 fatalities in 2026 so far. The patrols will begin March 12 and run through March 22nd.

Some of the Most Dangerous Highways in WA State

Interstate 5- the ten mile stretch between Tacoma and SR-18 is known for fatalities, between 2019 and 2023 there were 22.

US 2 Stevens Pass--known for severe weather, high-risk passing zones, and treacherous mountain turns.

SR 522--not that well known to east side drivers, this 22-miles stretch of highway connects Seattle with suburbs Kenmore, Bothell, Woodinville and Monroe. Sometimes known as the "Highway of Death," narrow and full of curves. It's had over 1,000 accidents and 40 deaths over a 15-year period, despite safety improvements.