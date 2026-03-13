WSDOT Can’t Plow Stevens Pass Because Drivers ‘Parked’ Their Cars on The Road Friday

We've heard of unusual weather-related happenings in the Cascades, but can't recall this happening...

WSDOT Says Due to Cars 'Parked' On Road, They Can't Plow Stevens Pass

As of 3:40 PM Friday, based on the latest alert from the Washington State Department of Transportation, Stevens Pass (US 2) is closed in both directions, due in part to heavy snowfall, but also because of motorists who decided to just 'park' and wait it out.

They shared a photo of one of one of those 'parking' drivers, circled in red.

From the WSDOT Website:

"US 2 is currently closed at MP 55, 9 miles West of the summit and at MP 85, at Coles Corner, 14 miles West of Leavenworth, due to heavy traffic and severe winter weather. The pass will remain closed overnight and will be reassessed in the morning. No detour is available."

But, There Was Another Reason Too

They posted on their Facebook page around 2:45 PM Friday, this message:

"THIS IS A HIGHWAY. YOU CAN’T PARK THERE. But because so many people did anyway, US 2 is now CLOSED between mileposts 55 and 85 because our plows are not able to clear the road. If you have selfishly chosen to block our crews and first responders, come move your car off the highway."

Now, the atmospheric river dumping foot after foot of snow is also to blame, but we can't recall ever seeing WSDOT, or ODOT (Oregon) posting about people parking on the highway, and preventing plows from at least having a chance to clear a path.

SO What's Next? Campfires and Smores?!?

We better not give anyone ideas...they might actually do that. Keep checking the weather reports, and updates on our websites and mobile apps and social media.