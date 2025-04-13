Woman Hurt by Falling, Exploding Firework in Moses Lake

Woman Hurt by Falling, Exploding Firework in Moses Lake

Getty Images

The  Grant County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl suffered significant hand injuries following a fireworks explosion early Saturday morning.

   The GCSO says the firework had been fired from another  location

Around 4 AM near the Larsen Community in Moses Lake, the GCSO says a teenage girl was outside when she heard a noise, something hitting  the ground. She didn't know what it was but when she picked it up, it turned out to be a mortar-type firework that had been launched from another location.

The firework exploded when she picked it up, injuring her hand. She was transported to Samaritan Healthcare Hospital.  GCSO investigators are asking anyone with any information or surveillance video showing persons firing off fireworks around 2AM in the area of March Ave. and Loring Drive to call the GCSO at 509)-762-1160.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The investigation continues.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

 

Filed Under: grant county wa
Categories: Crime

More From 610 KONA