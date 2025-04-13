Woman Hurt by Falling, Exploding Firework in Moses Lake

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl suffered significant hand injuries following a fireworks explosion early Saturday morning.

The GCSO says the firework had been fired from another location

Around 4 AM near the Larsen Community in Moses Lake, the GCSO says a teenage girl was outside when she heard a noise, something hitting the ground. She didn't know what it was but when she picked it up, it turned out to be a mortar-type firework that had been launched from another location.

The firework exploded when she picked it up, injuring her hand. She was transported to Samaritan Healthcare Hospital. GCSO investigators are asking anyone with any information or surveillance video showing persons firing off fireworks around 2AM in the area of March Ave. and Loring Drive to call the GCSO at 509)-762-1160.

The investigation continues.