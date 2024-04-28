Woman Arrested After Pointing Gun at People Near West Richland Bridge

Assault suspect (WRPD) Assault suspect (WRPD) loading...

West Richland Police, along with help from Richland and Benton County, were able to locate a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at others. She is pictured being cuffed by WRPD.

Friday afternoon incident nets arrest

WRPD reports they were called to the area of the bridge leading into West Richland, about a weapons complaint.

According to witnesses, a woman in the area allegedly pointed a firearm at several persons. Officers rushed to the area, and were able to locate the female suspect quickly.

She was arrested without incident, she is facing multiple counts of 2nd Degree Assault for pointing the gun at five people including 2 children.

No information was released about what prompted the woman's actions. No one was hurt.