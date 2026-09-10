MultiCare traces its roots back to the later 1800's when it was part of opening the first hospital in Tacoma, WA. Their history reaches back 144 years. Now they're laying off 138 workers and closing some clinics.

Will Richland and Kennewick Be Affected?

A WARN Alert from Washington State Employment Security on Wednesday, September 9th indicates 138 workers, from Doctors to Nurses and other support staff will be laid off by October 27th at multiple MultiCare facilities across the state.

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MultiCare, which also operates urgent care clinics under the name Indigo (created in 2016) will be laying off workers at clinics in Auburn, Federal Way, Puyallup, Seattle, and Tacoma. Some workers at those Indigo Clinilcs, will be let go as well.

Some Clinics in Spokane Will Close

Sources say six clinics in the general Spokane area will be closing, making up part of the 138 layoffs. The company CEO cited what sources say are mounting financial pressures in Washington State. MultiCare operates in Oregon and Idaho, but no mention was made about any cutbacks in those states.

A check of employement reports and records indicates no worker cuts in Oregon or Idaho clinics.

Healthcare has taken a beating in WA State, as over the last few years, the legislature has heaped more regulations, fees and costs on medical providers. And, they made huge cuts in Medicaid to offset millions in healthcare being given to illegal citizens.

Indigo MultiCare Opened 2 Clinics in Tri-Cities Since 2025.

MultiCare opened a Richland clinic on Duportail near Queensgate, then earlier in 2026, in February, they announced the opening of another care center on Canal Drive in Kennewick. The Kennewick location is near Outback Steakhouse, and shares the plaza building with Panera Bread next door.

After checking multiple sources, it does NOT appear the layoffs will reach into the Tri-Cities, all the layoffs and/or clinic closures seem to be confined to the previously mentioned locations.