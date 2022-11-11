Why Surge in Child RSV? Experts Say It’s COVID Policies

Getty Getty loading...

RSV is a sometimes hard-hitting but common virus that affects children in the U.S, and the increase (some say outbreak) of cases has an explanation.

Experts believe COVID policies 'interrupted' the normal spread of the virus

RSV, which stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a respiratory virus that most commonly attacks children, mostly under age 2 or 3. It produces cold-like symptoms and can result in breathing issues.

There is no common vaccine to prevent RSV, research was shut down by GlaxoSmithKline because results did not prevent the virus. However, there is a medicine given to high-risk children called palivizumab that has proven helpful.

Virtually all children in the US have had some degree of RSV by age 2 or 3.

Multiple medical experts say it's a common virus, it can hit some children harder than others. Both of our youngest children had it and did require some breathing treatments for a day or two, but came through it well.

Medical experts say COVID policies created an immunity gap

According to numerous medical experts, including a study done by the University of New Mexico's Department of Internal Medicine:

"Preventive measures implemented to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2, including facemasks, stay-at-home orders, closure of schools and localnational borders, and hand hygiene, may have also prevented the transmission of RSV and influenza."

CDC data shows significant spikes in RSV activity this fall, but based on the assessment by medical experts, it should come as no surprise.

When you interrupt 'normal' or cyclical viral patterns, like the COVID lockdowns, masks, school closures, etc. this result should not be unexpected.

Because RSV does not have a vaccine, it and other viruses and bacterial infections that are normally spread among children at an early age result in immunity for most of those people. COVID policies interrupted the natural process, and now we are seeing the result.