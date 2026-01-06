Where Does WA Rank in Percentage of Home-Schooled Students?

A recent study using US Census data shows WA state is not near the top, but reveals some interesting facts.

Where is WA State in percentage of home-schooled students?

One might think coming out of the pandemic WA state's rates would be among the highest in the nation. They're not, but they're steadily increasing.

According to Find a Super Tutor, a company that helps match students with tutors across the country, crunched some US Census data and published the results.

According to Super Tutor:

"The total number of reported children and the number of reported children that are being homeschooled were extracted for each state. For each state, the percentage of children reported as homeschooled was calculated and used to rank the states from highest to lowest."

The data showed the top five states were Alaska (14.65 percent), Delaware (11.60), Vermont (11.03), North Carolina (10.12), and Arkansas (9.64 percent).

The bottom five (45-50) were Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, Illinois and New York. A wide variety of reasons are given for higher or lower rates. They include less restrictive laws for homeschooling, underfunded educational systems, distance between students and schools (rural vs. urban) and quality of school systems.

WA State ranked where?

WA State was listed at 23rd, (Oregon 24th). WA homeschooling rates have risen at least 43 percent since the pandemic, amounting to an estimated 9,000 students leaving the public school system for home education. Despite being 23rd. the data says WA rates continue to rise, although not at the same rate as during COVID.

Much of the public school losses were due to WA schools being closed longer than most in the rest of the nation during the pandemic.