When WA Economy Needs it Most, Commerce Makes Deep Business Development Cuts

WA State Democrats have been pushing a narrative that the state is facing a $16 billion dollar shortfall, but it's actually less than a quarter of that. In fact, GOP Senators proposed a budget that met the state's needs but did not raise taxes. Now, Dem policies are cutting economic development.

Department of Commerce is now cutting  some key personnel

The Information and Communication Technology sector has been hit with significant cuts, including (according to Geekwire) Joseph Williams, the department's lead.

According to Geekwire:

"Washington’s Department of Commerce is scaling back a key economic development program amid the state budget crunch, even as business leaders grow more vocal in warning that politicians are falling short in their support for the innovation economy."

Since January, the Department has been headed by former controversial Democratic Legislator Joe Nguyen, who is one of a number of legislators who continue to deny that the Climate Commitment Act raised WA State gas prices by nearly $.52 cents.

During  a tech  innovation luncheon this week, Nguyen tap-danced around sharp comments and criticism that Olympia is not investing in economic development, including the tech sector, and more worried about new taxes.

READ More: State Dems are only interested in more taxes, more taxes.

