Western WA Suspect Clings to Tree in 8-hour Standoff

An 8-hour standoff with a suspect up a tree finally ended Sunday without injury. This picture from the JCSO shows the man (circled) clinging 80 feet up.

The Suspect was wanted on DOC warrants

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (Port Townsend) responded to a call around 9 AM Sunday morning (May 26th) about a wanted suspect who fled from Officers. He was wanted on an active Department of Corrections warrant for escape, and was linked to a pair of burglaries in the county.

The JCSO located his vehicle hidden in the woods near Port Townsend and searched the area. When the man saw a patrol car, he fled, then climbed about 80 feet up a cedar tree in an attempt to hide from Police and Deputies. He was spotted by a drone.

Multiple area LE units responded to assist, but the man refused to come down, despite being surrounded. Several times the man threatened to let go and commit suicide by falling out of the tree, but Officers talked him out of it.

Finally, after an 8-hour standoff, the man climbed down around 5 PM and was taken into custody. The Suspect's name was not released. He was medically cleared, then returned to Department of Corrections Custody.

