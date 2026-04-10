The winery was first founded in CA in 1992, then relocated to WA state, West Richland in 2006. Now, it's being disbanded. Its current location is 8111 Keene Road.

Pacific Rim Files for Chapter 11 to Satisfy Creditors

The brand, known in the region for its Pacific Rim brand as well as Silver Raven, Thick Skinned and Rainstorm lines, according to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, will sell off its assets. This is their logo, you have probably seen them in local stores, including Fred Meyer, and online.

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The winery has, for the past 15 years, sold most of its product to Banfi Wines of Italy, whose family ownership make up the shareholders of Pacific Rim's holding company known as G-4 Family Holdings.

Company Officials Said a Large List of Debts Prompted the Move

Court papers and financial records indicate Pacific Rim owes money to unsecured creditors including Benton County (unpaid taxes) Benton REA, the City of West Richland, and several grape growers in WA and Oregon. Their largest overall debt is to a CA-based farm management company, Capital Agricultural Property Services. That bill is said to be $600,000.

There are other creditors as well

Pacific Rim is also facing liens, from BMO Bank and Hogue Ranches Management of Prosser, totaling $450,000.

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Company Officials said it made the most sense to file Chapter 11, rather than a reorganizational Chapter 7. No specific timeline was given for any movement or a shutdown of the operation at this time.

It is not yet known if any efforts will be made to continue the brand under new leadership or ownership.