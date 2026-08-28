Wapato, while one of the Yakima Valley's growing cities, is still fairly small, so a 'downtown' or fairly busy street shooting gets attention quickly.

Late NIght Shooting Draws Large Police Response

A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Wapato late Wednesday night. Around 11:14 PM, Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Wapato Ave. and found a male victim who had been shot in the leg.

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He was given first aid at the scene and taken to Yakima-area hospita, with non-life threatening injuries.

Police Began to Fan Out in the Search

Using Flock camera data, Officers were able to identify a likely suspect vehicle, and as the investigation continued, they were able to locate the shooter.

They were arrested at a residence in nearby Harrah, WA, a small community of less than 600 people about 9 miles west of Wapatol. They were arrested without incident and charged with 1st Degree Assault.

The investigation continues, the Wapato Police Department says without the use of the Flock camera data, the chances of locating the suspect as quickly as they did, if at all, would have been greatly reduced.