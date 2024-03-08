Wanted Driver Leads Cops on Chase, Dumps Truck Near Ritzville

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is seeking to locate this guy, he went to great lengths to try to elude them, for now.

The suspect even tried blinding pursuing officers with a flashlight

Wednesday afternoon, around 5:23 PM, Adams County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted about a suspicious driver in a vehicle near N Batum Rd and E Rosenoff Rd. The location is just west of Ritzville.

Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Daniel Wayne Gill, and learned he was driving on a suspended license. But Gill fled the scene in his vehicle and according to the ACSO, kept driving recklessly. At one point during the pursuit, he tried blinding officers by using a powerful flashlight.

The ACSO broke off the pursuit due to safety reasons. He was later spotted seeking help for his broken-down vehicle, but he fled that scene on foot.

Later that evening, his vehicle was found abandoned alongside another road, and Deputies learned it had been involved in an accident. The vehicle was seized as evidence and according to the ACSO he is now wanted on charges including:

"...eluding law enforcement, obstruction, and driving with a suspended license."

Anyone who may see him or have information about his location, call (509) 659-1122. All leads can be anonymous.