Beloved Walla Walla Southgate Center Market Announces Store Closing

Popular Walla Walla grocery store announces closure (google street view) Popular Walla Walla grocery store announces closure (google street view) loading...

For nearly six decades the store served Walla Walla shoppers, but apparently no more.

South Center Market announces store closing on social media

The market began years ago in the Southgate center area, at 905 S. 2nd. Formerly known as Walla Walla Harvest Foods, it assumed new owners about six years ago in 2019.

Randi Kelly and her grandson Brad Kelly took over ownership and operation of the popular grocery store. Once the Harvest Foods affiliation ended, they came up with the new name.

Since then it was called the South Center Market. But this week, they abruptly posted on their Facebook page a message that read in part:

��"Store Closing Sale! Storewide discounts! Everything must go! Take advantage of the deals while supplies last!

Get our free mobile app

There was no explanation of why the store is apparently closing, and a search of area business journals didn't reveal any information. To see the page for yourself, click here.

No final closing date was listed in the post.