Growth Management Plans are what WA Cities use to determine how they will handle expansion and changes over ten year periods. Walla Walla wants citizen input.

June 1st Public Hearing on GMP Coming

By state law, every ten years, cities have to upgrade and update their GMP. It's the blueprint for how they will manage growth in business, essential services, land use, utilities, traffic and more. State law required ten years, many cities do 20-year.

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Walla Walla's public hearing will be held June 1st. 6:30 PM at the City Hall Chambers at 15 North 3rd. Ave.

According to information released by the City, via Communications Manager Brenden Koch:

"It outlines the vision, goals and policies that will help city leaders address critical issues, from housing and transportation to economic development, parks and public services."

Walla Walla's 20-Year Plan includes updates, information and other data on Community Character, Land Use, Housing, Economic Development, Historic Preservation, Parks and Recreation and much more.

There's quite a bit of information contained in the report, citizens are encouraged to take a look. Especially in areas of the city they have an interest in.