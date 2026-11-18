The incident began with a call to Walla Walla County Dispatch about a wildly swerving driver on Highway 12 near Walla Walla.

Walla Walla County Deputies Located the Driver After a Crash

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, November 17th. WWCSO Deputies were alerted about a car that was headed east from the 9-Mile-Ranch area, about 9 miles west of Walla Walla near Touchet.

The vehicle, according to the witness, hit the guardrail twice before going off the road near the junction of the newer highway and old SR 12.

A Witness to the Crash Took the Man's Keys

The vehicle reportedly had rolled in the crash, and came to a rest on its wheels. The driver was said to be very intoxicated and fled the scene, then came back. He tried to access the rear spare tire area, then attempted to barricade himself in the back passenger-trunk area.

The driver, identified as Dennis Anderson of College Place, refused to exit the vehicle when Deputies and WSP Troopers arrived and demanded he exit. They had to use pepper balls to convince him to give up. He's now facing multiple charges and is in the Walla Walla County Jail.

He's charged with DUI, Obstruction, and Resisting Arrest.