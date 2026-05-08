The Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority was created in 2007 along with the WA Association of Sheriff's and Police Chiefs. The programs were started to help battle vehicle theft and other related crimes, which were escalating in the state at that time.

Annual and Monthly Data Shows Vehicle Thefts Plummet Since 2022 in WA

Our state was plagued with exploding vehicle theft a few years ago, when the legislature handcuffed law enforcement with anti-Police pursuit laws.

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Officers could not pursue stolen vehicles, because they were removed from the property crime list. After several attempts, the original laws were mostly restored. Now, stolen vehicles can be actively pursued in a variety of methods, not just chases.

Now, Four Years Later Rates Drop

The West Richland Police Department has released information about the March 2026 report showing vehicle thefts statewide have dropped 71 percent since 2022. The state's biggest counties, including Spokane, King, Snohomish and Pierce, show significant reductions. The only one still spiking up is Clark County (Vancouver).

The report also details the 10 most stolen vehicles in WA, as of March 2026. They are, in revers order from 10 to 1:

10--Honda CRV

9----Kia Soul

8----Chevy Silverado

7----Ford F-150

6----Hyundai Elantra

5---Toyota Camry

4---Ford F-250

3---Honda Civic

1---Honda Accord (again! y

There are a number of regional task forces around the state in these major counties that coordinate operations to combat vehicle theft. Various model yeas of the Honda Accord, especially the 1997, remain the most stolen vehicle in WA, as well as most of the US.