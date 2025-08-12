First Time In Decade, WA Falls Out of Top Ten Business Friendly States

CNBC annually ranks all 50 states in terms of business friendliness, using 100 different metrics to rank each state.

WA State has fallen 12 spots since 2022

Largely because of our growth in tech, innovation, and what's called workforce quality, the state ranked as high as 2nd three years ago. But not now.

CNBC data shows that despite having high marks with the economy (6th), and quality of life (14th), 3 other factors have led to the big drop.

In Cost of Doing Business, WA ranked 3rd worst at 48th, 26th in infrastructure, and 41st in overall business friendliness. This refers to governmental policies and laws that affect companies.

The top 5 or best states in the US were (1-5) North Carolina, Texas, Florida, Virginia, and Ohio.

The bottom five were Louisiana, Rhode Island, Montana, Hawaii, and dead last was Alaska. Oregon came in at 39th.