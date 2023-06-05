WA State GOP Chairman Announces Retirement, Come August

GOP's Hiemlich (WA State Republican Party) GOP's Hiemlich (WA State Republican Party) loading...

A move that has come as a surprise to many in the WA State Republican party, Chairman Caleb Heimlich has announced his retirement.

He will transition out of position on August 12th

According to reports from The Center Square, Heimlich said he will step down, and following the naming of a new chair, he will be gone as of August 12th.

Heimlich, who has worked for the party since 2011, has been one of the youngest GOP chairmen in the state's history, at age 37. He has held the position for the last five years.

He told the Center Square he is leaving the party in a healthy state, according to State GOP Party data, a lot more grassroots workers have been added, as well as expansion of the party's platforms via traditional and digital media (social media).

Get our free mobile app

He told The Center Square the biggest factor was spending time with his wife and three children, referring to the often standstill, difficult commute between GOP Headquarters in Bellevue and his home in Puyallup.

As of noon Monday, June 5th, no mention was made on the GOP Website of his announcement about leaving.