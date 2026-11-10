The most controversial Superintendent of Public Instruction in WA state history has announced he will not seek re-election in 2028 when his term ends.

Chris Reykdal Says He Might Run for Other Office

The OSPI (Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction) released information Monday, November 9th indicating Reykdal won't try to run again. According to the release:

"I am taking option one off the table: In 2028, I will not seek re-election as Washington’s Superintendent of Public Instruction for a fourth term."

He referred to it as "self-term" limits.

Reykdal Politicized his Office, Which is Non-Partisan

Supported and helped by former Governor Inslee, Reykdal went lock-step with the Governor on such issues as COVID restrictions, keeping WA Schools locked down longer than any state except Hawaii. Most recently, he has opposed I-638, which has officially passed, banning transgender boys from competing in girls K-12 and club sportgs.

The Center Square, among many groups and activists, have heavily criticized Reykdal's politication of his office, putting agendas ahead of education. The SPI position is officially and legally non-partisan, meaning when voters decide who will fill the position, the candidates are not Democratic or Republican. It's that way for a reason.

Some Of The Area He'sTaken Heavy Criticism For:

As the state's academic performance continues to slide into the lower third of US States, Reykdal repeatedly dismissed the reports as "misinformation" and he prioritized social equity metrics over academics during the COVID recovery.

He has pushed more money toward salaries and the teachers union as opposed to addressing academic slides, and helping financially-strapped school districts.

He also leaned heavily on political rhetoric, weighing in on issues the SPI has no business getting involved in. He openly lobbied voters to vote against I-628, and also labeled political opponents (and even parents) as "facists." More than any previous SPI, he used his office as platform to speak out on issues that have nothing to do with education---often with embarrasing results.

Will He Run for Another Office?

Part of his statement read as follows:

"I will ultimately decide whether to run for a different statewide office in 2028, seek federal office, or walk away from elective office altogether."

Given his 'performance' since being elected as a relatively unknown politician in 2016, many in WA are hoping he chooses the third option.