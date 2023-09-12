WA Gas Prices Slip Slightly, Average Still Over $5 Per Gallon

WA Gas Prices Slip Slightly, Average Still Over $5 Per Gallon

Getty Images

 

A drop of 1/3 cent is hardly worth mentioning when it comes to gas prices.

WA gas prices dip, but barely

According to AAA Washington, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded remains above $5 per gallon.

As of Tuesday, September 12th, it was at $5.061, down about a third of a cent from Monday, and down $.03 cents from a week ago. The price is 4 cents higher than a month ago.

The most expensive county in WA remains San Juan with an average of $5.59 per gallon.  The cheapest county remains Asotin, at $4.47 per gallon.

Some of the metro areas around the state are slightly below or above the $5,00 mark. Bellingham is at $4.89, Olympia at $5.08,  Walla Walla is at $5.09,  Tr-Cities (Richland-Pasco-Kennewick) at $4.94 Spokane $4.75, and Yakima $4.79.

Get our free mobile app

Several more carbon credit auctions will take place before the end of the year, where more industries and businesses will have to buy what are essentially pollution credits. These auctions will likely drive the price in all counties over $5,00 per gallon by the end of the year, according to many business and economic experts.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: gas prices
Categories: Business
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA