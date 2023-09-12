WA Gas Prices Slip Slightly, Average Still Over $5 Per Gallon

A drop of 1/3 cent is hardly worth mentioning when it comes to gas prices.

WA gas prices dip, but barely

According to AAA Washington, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded remains above $5 per gallon.

As of Tuesday, September 12th, it was at $5.061, down about a third of a cent from Monday, and down $.03 cents from a week ago. The price is 4 cents higher than a month ago.

The most expensive county in WA remains San Juan with an average of $5.59 per gallon. The cheapest county remains Asotin, at $4.47 per gallon.

Some of the metro areas around the state are slightly below or above the $5,00 mark. Bellingham is at $4.89, Olympia at $5.08, Walla Walla is at $5.09, Tr-Cities (Richland-Pasco-Kennewick) at $4.94 Spokane $4.75, and Yakima $4.79.

Several more carbon credit auctions will take place before the end of the year, where more industries and businesses will have to buy what are essentially pollution credits. These auctions will likely drive the price in all counties over $5,00 per gallon by the end of the year, according to many business and economic experts.