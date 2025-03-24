WA Businesses, Stores, Adjust to New Liquor Control Tech Changes

March 31st, businesses, vendors, and others who deal with alcohol and cannabis will have to make some major adjustments online.

LCB says it's a "go" for revamped online portal

After what they described as some beta, or test runs, LCB says March 31st will mark major changes for now entities will have to adjust when it comes to permitting, and other tasks.

According to LCB, utilizing a program called Salesforce, vendors, and others will have to set up new portal accounts, and if they don't have one already, will have to obtain what's called a SAW, or Secure Access Washington account.

This will be done or of after March 31st, said LCB.

LCB says the new portal will do away with several outdated steps, and claims the new process will streamline many processes. Tasks that required a phone call, emails or mailings will now be handled via this portal.

However, the new system will cause some interruptions. Between March 27th and the 31st. a number of activities will not be available. They include:

Licensing customer service, special occasion licenses, banquet permits, public records requests, and certain types of packaging and labeling requests.