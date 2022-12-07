WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton

Getty Getty loading...

Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner.

Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines

Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds. According to the AG's office:

"As of July 2022, it is illegal under Washington state law to manufacture, distribute, sell or offer for sale magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Any violation of the high-capacity magazine ban also constitutes a violation of the Consumer Protection Act."

Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai, are being sued after investigators said they were able to purchase a variety of high-capacity ammunition magazines in his store.

The AG's office said in their release:

"The lawsuit follows a statewide sweep of gun dealers conducted by investigators in Ferguson’s office. Attorney General investigators visited 25 firearms retailers across Washington to confirm that the retailers were complying with the new law."

This included at least one gun shop in Benton County. The release did not specify which shop locally was visited by the investigators. These investigators went to at least 25 gun shops to see if they could purchase a high-capacity magazine, or if they were being offered for sale.

Also, much like during the early stages of COVID when the state set up a snitch line where citizens could report non-compliant COVID mandate businesses, the same has now been done for gun stores. According to the AG release:

"Anyone who suspects a store is selling high-capacity magazines can alert our office by filing a complaint at www.atg.wa.gov/file-complaint."

This law does not prohibit the possession of said magazines, but only the sale in WA state.