W Richland Fraud Suspect Steals Victim’s ID to Manipulate Account

West Richland Police and other authorities are seeking to ID and locate this woman. She's accused of an elaborate fraud scheme.

Suspect 'creates' fake check, deposits in victim's account, then what?

The WRPD did not release specific dates and times for when this occurred, but says this woman went to great lengths.

She desposited a stolen and "fraudulently created" check into the victim's account, then assumed the ID of that person and withdrew the amount of the check from their account.

WRPD says the suspect "withdrew excessive funds" following the deposit. Anyone who may know who she is, or recognizes this vehicle, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential. WRPD also released this video of the woman during one of the transactions.