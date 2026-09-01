Remains Found in Wildfire-Burned Vehicle Near Chelan Identified

July 4th saw massive evacuations in Douglas County due to the fast-moving Chelan Hills fire, which destroyed numerous homes.

Victim Found in Burned out Vehicle is Identified

The fire, which the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says burned between 100-200 homes and other buildings, forced numerous evacuations. As people were fleeing the fire, the next day a family notified authorities an elderly family member had not been heard from.

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The was first reported at 1205 AM, and is believed to have been human-caused, a criminal investigation is underway.

Remains found in Burned out Vehicle

The DCSO reported July 5th, human remains were found in a vehicle that was stuck in a roadside ditch near mile marker 233 on US 97. south of Chelan Falls and Chelan. Authorities retrieved the remains, and this week, the DSCO announced they have been identified as 69-year-old Robert M. Lister of Orondo. Orondo is located south of where he was found.

Officials don't know all the complete details, but said it was clear his vehicle had slid off the road into the ditch and was consumed by the blaze. His family has been notified. The Chelan Hills Fire burned 9.862 acres before it was contained and extinguished.