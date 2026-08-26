USPS says "This seasonal adjustment will bring prices for the Postal Service’s retail and commercial customers in line with competitive practices."

Higher Prices for Some USPS Services Coming October 4th

USPS Officials announced August 25th that beginning October 4th Holiday Peak Rates for a number of services, shipping and mailing, will go up.

USPS says the plans were approved by the USPS Board of Governors, and will affect the following products:

"Priority Mail Express (PME), Priority Mail (PM), USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select."

USPS Determines Prices by Zones, or How Far Mail and Packages Travel

Priority Mail and USPS Ground Advantage will go up anywhere from $.90 to $3.90 depending on how far it has to travel. Keep in mind, the larger increases are for heavier boxes, up to 26 lbs or more. These are two of their more widely-used resources.

Priority Mail Flat Rate will go up $1.00 for regular, $2.10 for larger items.

Based on USPS distance zones, most of the impact will be on large items that have to travel a very long distance. USPS Zone 1 through 4 is any item that travels 1 to 600 miles. Zones 5-9 are any items that travel 600 to 1,800 miles or overseas.

A Christmas card to your friends in Spokane or Yakima would be a Zone 1-4. A card or package to Zone 5-9 would be 600 miles and beyond.

These prices will return to regular rates on January 17th of 2027, according to USPS.

To see their rate chart, click here. Additional information is also available at your area Post Office.