US Marshals, Umatilla Deputies Use Flash Bangs in Weekend Raid

With permission. US Marshals-for media release

US Marshals and Umatilla County Deputies announced they served warrants during a raid on a known criminal activity location.

 Officers served warrants at location, one of several

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says this location, at 29780 Bridge Rd, Hermiston, Oregon, is one of several known for criminal activity. They did not elaborate as to what kind of illegal activities were taking place, but multiple Officers participated.

Around 8 AM Friday, August 1st. the raid took place. The UCSO says it's the culmination of multiple investigations into criminal activities taking place within the areas of Hermiston, Umatilla, and Pendleton.

One arrest was made, Officials said any loud bangs or noises heard in the area were from less lethal flash-bangs, not gunfire or other munitions. The flash-bangs are designed to temporarily stun or disorient suspects and allow Officers a few seconds to gain an advance for an entry and arrest.

US Marshals, Pendleton and Hermiston Police, UCSO Deputies and a K-9 From the Walla Walla PD all were part of the raid. The investigation continues.

