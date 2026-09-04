Uber is reducing ten percent of its corporate global workforce, and with the cuts will be 93 jobs in Washington State.

93 Workers Will Go Away

According to reports, including Geekwire, the cuts will include Puget Sound and remote workers elsewhere, and the positions will include "software engineers, product managers, data scientists, and a Seattle-based director of engineering."

What's behind the cuts? It's part of Uber's ten percent global workforce reduction which officials say is tied to their reducing managers, cutting micro teams by half, and increased investments in autonomous vehicle partnerships.

Uber Looking at Autonomous Vehicles?

That last one is curious as Uber made its name and base on utilizing hard-working quality drivers to shuttle everything from people to food to their destination.

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Uber created its first engineering outlet in Seattle 11 years ago, the program was expanded in 2018 in Seattle when they signed a lengthy lease at the Senaca and Second Building downtown.

Now it appears streamlining is the word of the day. The total global cuts are said to be around 3,300, or ten percent of their workforce.

No mention made of any driver reductions.

However, Uber is not Shy About Self-Driving Projects

We found information on their website, rather than build the vehicle themselves, they are positioining themselves to team with various self-driving vehicle manufacturers as partners, and likely use their tech. IF that comes to widespread fruition, it will be interesting to see the effect it would have on their human driver pool.

The latest WA cuts will be completed by very early November.