Twins Busted in Moses Lake Converter Theft at High School

Moses Lake Police came across something that doesn't happen very often. Twins busted for a crime.

Twin brothers apprehended trying to cut converters off cars at Moses Lake HS

Apparently these two were not there seeking to get a GED. Moses Lake Police on Monday apprehended two 32-year-old twin brothers related to alleged catalytic converter theft.

Nick and Trevor Anardi, both 32 and twins, were spotted around noon on Monday in the parking lot at Moses Lake High School.

According to the MLPD, their vehicle stopped in the parking lot, then one of the brothers got out and crawled underneath a school district vehicle:

"The neighbor decided to confront the man, later identified as Trevor Anardi. Trevor took off running from the witness carrying the catalytic converter he had cut off the vehicle.

Trevor ran out of sight and the vehicle he came from was seen speeding out of the neighborhood shortly thereafter. Within a few minutes, newly promoted GCSO Sgt. Nick Overland located the suspect vehicle at a residence on Potato Hill Road."

A short time later the two suspects were apprehended and are in custody. MLPD says the residence they were arrested at has seen a lengthy amount of criminal activity. In addition, one of the twins, Trevor, had an outstanding warrant from the Department of Corrections. One of the other charges they are facing is writing checks on a stolen account from a burglary on February 6th, the rightful account owner died and is, in the words of the MLPD, obviously not writing checks.

They are now in the Grant County Jail on a variety of charges.