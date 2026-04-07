Lewiston, Idaho Hospital to be Acquired by Trios, Lourdes Parent Owner
Lifepoint Healthcare, who owns Trios Hospital at Southridge, and Lourdes in Pasco, is about to add to their holdings.
Lifepoint to Purchase 8 more facilities, Including One in Lewiston, Idaho
According to sources, including the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, Lifepoint will be taking over facilities in various areas of the country:
- "Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland, Mississippi
- Ennis Regional Medical Center in Ennis, Texas
- Livingston Regional Hospital in Livingston, Tennessee
- Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan, West Virginia
- Palestine Regional Medical Center in Palestine, Texas
- Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia, Texas
- St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho
- Watertown Regional Medical Center in Watertown, Wisconsin"
The locations are mostly in the Midwest and Southwest, but includes the St. Joseph Center in Lewiston.
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Lifepoint took over operations at Trios and Lourdes in 2018, combined they have 146 beds and over 1,000 employees. Nationwide Lifepoint has 55,000 workers at 60 facilities. These workers are also employed at 70 rehab facilities and 300 of what are called sites of care nationally.
According to Officials, the changeover is expected to be finalized by early June.
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