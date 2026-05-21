Perhaps coming from a family where one of my Grandfathers, and Dad served in the military, I am kind of biased toward paying respects on Memorial Day.

Here's a List of Memorial Day Observances in Our Region

Following the Civil War in 1868, Memorial Day was established as a way to honor, originally, soldiers who died that war. Known as Observance Day, it was changed to Memorial Day. My Dad was on an escort carrier in the Navy during the Korean War, and my mom's side Grandfather splashed ashore with his Army Artillery-Ordinance Unit on Utah Beach on D-Day. He was a Captain, but so many Officers were killed in the following weeks he was quickly promoted to Major.

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True story, he was blown out of his command Jeep in France by a German 88 MM artillery shell, killed his driver, but he was not seriously hurt.

The image with this story shows my Grandfather's Captains bars, Majors Leaf, uniform stripes, and his immunization record last dated January, 1944 while in England before D-Day in June. All WWII vintage. His vaccine card shows where captain is scratched out and Major is written in. That was done during time in France after the Officers above him were killed in action.

They both survived their experiences in combat.

Since then, we pay our respects to the vets who are with us, and those who have passed, and the ones who didn't come home.

Here's some area observances you can attend: (on Monday the 25th)

Regional Veterans Memorial Event, Columbia Park Kennewick . 8 AM. It will be held at the regional memorial in the roundabout, west of the Lampson Pits.

. 8 AM. It will be held at the regional memorial in the roundabout, west of the Lampson Pits. 11AM Desert Lawn Memorial Park, Union and 10th in Kennewick . (my father and grandfather are buried there). A variety of presentations.

. (my father and grandfather are buried there). A variety of presentations. Sunset Gardens on the ByPass Highway Richland, 11 AM a variety of events will take place, including their incredible flag display. Lasts until about 2 PM

11 AM a variety of events will take place, including their incredible flag display. Lasts until about 2 PM Also at 11AM, the Columbia River Garden Cemetary at 224 South 24th in Pasco, and the Cityview Cemetary at 1300 North Oregon Ave. will have remembrance events.

Check your social media feeds, often funeral homes and cemetaries will provide additional information about these meaningful events.