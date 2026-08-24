The trades, which were announced August 21st and 24th, sent ripples through the Americans' fan base. (photos courtesy of Tri City Americans Media Images, credits Judy Simpson, Doug Love and Scott Buttner).

Cash Koch pictured left, Savin Virk, right.

Hard-Hitting Cash Koch, and Scorer Savin Virk Traded

According to AmsHockey.com, forward Cash Koch, who missed some time this last season due to injury, had requested a trade to the Vancouver Giants, and it was granted. Koch, who scored 58 points (29 goals) during his two-plus seasons (175 games) was a speedy but physical throw-back 'enforcer' who was well known in the WHL for his aggression.

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Some fans joked when on the ice he hit everything but the Zamboni, but his physical and skilled style of play could, and often did, change the tone of a game. GM and Governor Bob Tory said in in part in a statement:

“Cash and his representatives approached us asking for a trade this offseason, and while we worked hard to convince Cash to stay, they ultimately decided a change of scenery and a fresh start is what was best for Cash."

The Americans get a 2028 1st round and 2029 conditional 5th round WHL Draft Pick in return.

Leading Scorer Savin Virk Also Departs

Virk, who joined the team part way through the 2024-2025 season, then led the team in scoring for 2025-2026, will head to the Victoria Royals, in exchange for 2009-born Eli McKamey and draft picks. McKamey is a highly-touted forward, according to AmsHockey.com:

"Last year McKamey signed with the Royals and posted 17 points (6-11-17) in 48 games. He also represented Team Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, taking home a silver medal with Team Canada White, where he was teammates with Americans defenseman Aden Bouchard."

GM Tory said Virk's representatives had indicated he was interested in a trade, and the opportunity came up to get a player of McKamey's caliber, according to team sources.

Virk scored 111 points (49 goals) in only 116 games in an Americans' uniform. The Americans training camp launches this week, with their rookie camp. The regular season opener is September 19th vs. Spokane at home in the Toyota Center.