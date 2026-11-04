Sometimes the biggest cases begin in a very small way.

August Traffic Stop Leads to Huge Yakima County Illegal Weapons Bust

The Yakima County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, November 3rd, released information about an ongoing investigation into stolen-illegal weapons an ammo.

August 22nd, a YCSO Deputy on what they call proactive patrol made a traffic stop and located a stolen illegal weapon with a large capacity ammunition drum as well as what the YCSO called "digital evidence. This led to a larger September investigation.

September 22nd Searches Turn Up a Lot

According to the YCSO the following agencies participated in a series of searches as various locations around the county:

-"The Drug Enforcement Administration

-The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms

-The US Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force

-The LEAD Task Force"

The searches in Sunnyside and Granger and severa unincorporated areas of the county turned up a total of 14 arrests, some junviles, 28 firearms--two which were reported stolen--and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Several of the Guns Were 'Converted to Automatic

The YCSO says two of the weapons contained what's called a "switch" which is a device, sometimes known as a Glock switch, that allows a semi-automatic weapon to become fully automatic. Instead of having to pull the trigger each time, one press causes the gun to empty its contents.

Officials also turned up extensive drug-related evidence including Fentanyl, scales, cash and other narcotics-related items. The investigations continue, no other details were released.