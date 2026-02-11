Automated ‘Flock’ Camera Helps Spokane Deputies Nail Big Retail Tool Thief

There's been a lot of controversy aimed at ALPR or automated license plate reader cameras lately, especially Flock models. Flocks are a certain brand of this tech. It has to do with some groups claiming they're used for immigration enforcement.

Some law enforcement agencies in the Puget Sound area have turned theirs 'off.'

But this story reinforces why the tech was invented and why it's needed.

Suspect Who Stole Thousands in Tools Captured Largely Due to ALPR.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office took over a theft case on February 5th. They had gotten a report from a North Spokane business on the Newport Highway about a man who entered their store, took a number of expensive tools, hid them under his jacket and fled.

Using ALPR footage and still images, Detectives were able to find out who drove the getaway truck, and then begin to 'pin' their location in the county. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Jared J. Munroe, was established as the suspect, and a camera search for his Nissan pickup with Texas plates began.

The camera use led to more information about the suspect, and on February 8th the truck was seen traveling on Sullivan Road around 10:25 PM. Munroe was pulled over, searched and arrested. Authorities say without the use of the ALPR cameras, they likely would have not located him, at least not nearly as quickly.

The investigation remains open, it is possible additional charges could be levied besides Felony Theft against Munroe.