A tragic event Monday morning in Kittitas County.

Deputies Serving Warrant on Teen Find Him Deceased Inside Home

Monday, around 11 AM Kittitas County Deputies were serving a warrant out of King County, for a 15-year-old suspect.

The KCSO did not specify what the arrest warrant was for, but the suspect had been located at a home near Cle Elum in the area of Big Creek Road.

Communications Ended With the Teen

Officers attempted to persuade the youth to come out and surrender, but then a short time later communications with the teen stopped. The KCSO and Regional SWAT had surrounded the home, and continued to try to get the teen to respond.

This included repeated efforts by county crisis negotators. Finally, after several hours with no response, the home was breached, but Officers found the deceased teen inside. No weapons or other munitions were fired during the standoff.

Per Protocols, Independent Investigation Will Take Place

The WSP has been tasked with a documentation of the scene and an independent investigation. The KCSO did not indicate if any loud sounds or other activity was heard from inside the home.