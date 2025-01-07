TC Ams Trade Gavin, Arpin for NHL D-Man from Wheat Kings

In a move that surprised a lot of fans, popular Tr-City Americans forward Jordan Gavin was traded Tuesday to the Brandon Wheat Kings, along with up-and-coming Defenseman Merrick Arpin. (images courtesy of TC Ams photographers Scott Butner, Doug Love, Judy Simpson)

Ams receive NHL 2nd. Round Pick D-Man from Wheat Kings.

Gavin, who played 164 games for Tri-City, scored 60 goals among his 154 points. Arpin, who was a consistent starter this season, played in 99 games and has 1 goal and 11 assists in his Ams' career.

Americans/Blazers Merrick Arpin -6- (Rembrandt Rivas Photography--courtesy TC Ams photographers Scott Butner, Judy Simpson, Doug Love) loading...

In return, Tri-City will get 2006-born Defenseman Charlie Elick, who was a 2nd round pick (36th overall) by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2024 NHL draft. Elick, who has 8 goals and 39 assists in 163 career WHL games, has been a part of two Team Canada squads in the World Juniors' 17-U and 18-U) and recently helped Canada win the prestigious Hlinka-Gretzy Cup.

The Americans will also get a third-round 2026 WHL draft pick from Brandon.

Both teams are in strong contention for the playoffs, Brandon sits 5th in the Eastern Conference (out of 11 teams) while the Ams are 6th in the West (also out of 11)