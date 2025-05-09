Suspicious Fire Burns in Ft. Walla Walla Nature Area

Fortunately, the fire did not destroy a huge area, but it remains closed, at least while investigators survey the area.

Fire burns a section of Ft. Walla Walla nature area

Part of the Fort Walla Walla Historical area near Walla Walla, the nature area is a number of acres where people can hike and birdwatch. Late Thursday night, around 8:28 PM, the Walla Walla Fire Department and WW County Fire District 4 responded to a natural cover fire in the area.

Area of fire (Google earth)

They found an area about 200 by 200 feet burning in the vegetation, crews had it under control and nearly out by 9:15 PM, and it was considered out shortly after 11 PM. Crews remained on the scene afterward to ensure they were no flareups.

No persons were hurt and there was no damage of any area buildings, but Fire Officials said the cause of the blaze was "suspicious."

Anyone who may have information is urged to call t 509-527-4434, all leads can be reported anonymously.

