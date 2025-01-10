Suspect Who Said Pursuing Kennewick Cops Were “Too Slow” is Nabbed by a Drone

Suspect fleeing Police (KPD) Suspect fleeing Police (KPD) loading...

Chalk up another arrest with the help of a drone.

Kennewick Officers use drone to help pinpoint fleeing suspect

Wednesday afternoon, A Kennewick Officer on patrol near 19th. and Garfield noticed a man driving in an unsafe manner, and pulled him over.

The driver, 36-year-old Kemp Scott of Kennewick, lied about his ID, but Police were able to ID him anyway. As Officers attempt to arrest him, he twisted out of his jacket and fled on foot, leading Officers on a chase. He jumped a fence into a backyard property, then with help from a drone operator, he was seen getting into a car on the property.

He tried to hide in the car, then refused commands and took off running again. However, as he hopped another fence he landed right in front of Police, who were positioned due to the drone coverage.

When he was surrounded and captured, Scott told Officers he was running from them because they were "too slow" to catch him.

However, he had no answer for the drone eye in the sky. According to KPD:

"Scott was booked into the Benton County Jail on his warrants, false reporting, resisting arrest and a host of other charges including failing to operate a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device."