Few details have been released, but Monday the Benton County Sheriff's Office said they continue to investigate a fatal crash into an irrigation canal.

The Vehicle Was Reported Around 6:40 AM Sunday Morning (9-13)

Deputies were called to a location near Evans and Gap Roads, about four miles north of Prosser, to the Roza Irrigation Canal. The location of the incident is circled in red in this image.

area of incident---google earth area of incident---google earth

Investigators didn't say if any witnesses saw the crash, or if it was discovered later and reported at that time.

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Investigators Found a Submerged Vehicle in the Large Canal

A vehicle was found upside down in the water, and assisted by area fire crews and a dive rescue team, they found a deceased person inside. No word if they were the driver, or if any other persons were in the vehicle and escaped.

The person was removed, and is now in the custody of the County Coroner. No other information has been released at this time.

READ More: Elderly Man's Body Pulled from Irrigation Canal

This would make at least the sixth death since the beginning of summer involving vehicles or persons crashing or falling into regional area canals, and drowning.