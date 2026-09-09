According to a University of Washington sleep expert, high school, and even middle school students who start classes at or after 8:30 AM perform better. Why?

Ever Heard of Circadian Rhythms?

It's the bodys' clock cycle, sleeping, waking, and other physiological processes. According to information released by UW Sleep Expert Dr. Maida Chen, studies and data show teenagers continue to have "shifted" circadian rhythms that affect when they 'get tired,' on average.

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A typical teen's circadian cycle begins to release melatonin, and other sleep 'chemicals' later than adults or smaller children. It's not uncommon for a teen to enter their sleep cycle after 10 PM or around 11PM. But, they, like others, still need anywhere from 8-10 hours of sleep.

So, Starting School Later Helps?

Many of us have had chilidren that in high school, had a "zero" hour at least once during their four years. Many of us had it ourselves. I did in HS. These are classes that start around 6:45 AM instead of the traditional 7:45 region. Most of us tolerated it, dragging ourselves to class. There are a lot of variables involvedin teens, sleep and health.

But Dr. Chen says after nearly a decade of study, following Seattle Schools modifying start times, students who start classes at 8:30 AM or even 8:45, have shown increased attendance, better grades, and less sleep issues.

A Teen's Brain is Active While Sleeping?

According to the UW study article:

"As children experience hormonal changes and puberty, their circadian rhythms shift later. For many, their natural bedtime shifts to 11 p.m. or midnight. When schools start early, that doesn’t leave time for them to get enough sleep."

Dr Chen says for many children, much of the brain is active during sleep. Not getting enough has clear effects on a child's attitude, emotions, and acdemic and other performance levels. To read more about this theory, click here.