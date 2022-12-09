Stolen Vehicle Suspect Nabbed, KPD Says Possibly Linked to More

Stolen car suspect (KPD) Stolen car suspect (KPD) loading...

Kennewick Police say 40 percent of stolen vehicles in November were left with the engines running and keys inside. They did nab one of the suspects.

Suspect caught driving stolen car shortly after theft

Police were called to the 4400 block fo South Ione Street around 9 AM Thursday, for a report of a stolen vehicle. It had been left running to warm up and was taken.

Members of the CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) began to search the area and within an hour or two located the vehicle, and the alleged driver.

Officers recognized the stolen rig at a location in the 3300 block of West 9th. street, an area they say is known for potentially stolen vehicles being located.

A warrant was obtained, and the driver, identified as Steven M Knighten, was taken into custody at the apartment, said CAT Officers.

It's interesting to note the stolen vehicle was located in the same general area where a wanted female suspect rammed a KPD cruiser earlier in the week, trying to evade officers while driving a stolen Nissan.

40% of stolen vehicles in Kennewick in November were left running.

Kennewick Police says of the 75 vehicles stolen in town during the month of November, 40%, or about 30, were left unattended with the engine running, and most had keys in the ignition.

If you are going to warm up a vehicle, the best way is with a remote starter. The vehicle remains locked, shuts off after a predetermined period of time, and most remote starters will not allow the vehicle to be driven far without shutting off automatically.