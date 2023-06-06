Stolen Vehicle Suspect Dumps Guns in Kennewick Restroom

Google street view Google street view loading...

Kennewick Police captured a stolen car suspect, who tried to ditch evidence.

Suspect caught with stolen car around 4 AM Tuesday

Early Tuesday morning, Kennewick Officers on patrol spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen, it was sitting in the Maverick Parking lot at the corner of Clearwater and Union.

The suspect driver, who was ID'd as Alejandro Cervantes, got out and entered the store. However, he likely spotted the police, and as he was leaving the store, he ditched a firearm in the restroom. It was later found by police.

A second gun was located inside the stolen vehicle. Cervantes is now in the Benton County jail facing two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, and possession of stolen property (the vehicle).