State Transfers Hundreds of Acres at Moses Lake Sand Dunes

Moses Lake Sand Dunes to expand (Google earth) Moses Lake Sand Dunes to expand (Google earth) loading...

Saying the land basically has no profit factor for the state, the Department of Natural Resources will be turning over a lot more land in Grant County, namely at the sand dunes south of Moses Lake.

State to hand over 647 more acres

The DNR has announced ten parcels of land that are going to be 'given' to various counties and other entities because they don't have much 'profit' capability for the state.

Map of area to be transferred (DNR) Map of area to be transferred (DNR) loading...

One of these just announced is that 647 acres of DNR land at the Moses Lake Sand Dunes area will be transferred to Grant County. According to information released by DNR on Tuesday, September 6:

"The 647-acre parcel south of Moses Lake lacks water rights and legal access. Grant County manages an off-road vehicle recreation site to the north of the parcel, and this parcel is proposed to be transferred to the county for parks purposes."

The DNR also has released its final plan for these ten parcels, and gives the following reasons why the Grant County land will be transferred:

"Limited revenue potential. No legal road access, no water rights, little to no lease revenue potential, restrictive zoning. TLT values. Public benefits include off -road vehicle (ORV) recreation opportunities. Existing ORV site to the north. Grant County good steward with ORV site experience and law enforcement presence."

It's formally known as the Grant County Sand Dunes and ORV park, and now with more land going to the county, it's expected this will be expanded. The current park is about 3,000 acres, this will expand the area by about another 20 percent.

Get our free mobile app

No word yet if any development plans by the county for these 647 additional acres. This new land will add just another square mile to the area.