The news was released even before the WA State Employment Service WARN alert was released.

Starbucks Cuts Another 224 Regional, Corporate Workers

According to information released by the company Thursday, August 20, the move is part of their ongoing Back To Starbucks reorganization plan. It's designed to trim the company, and make it more efficient, and try to win back declining market shares.

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Announced in May, most of the cuts involve regional and corporate workers, shuffling jobs and releasing managers. Some cuts were announced last fall.

120 Of the Workers in Seattle Declined Relocation

The alert, and company Officials said 120 of the layoffs are Seattle-area workers who declined to relocate to their new Nashville Corporate Headquarters. Dozens of workers have already been laid off under the new plans, and while they've moved workers to Nashville, a few other regional headquarters remain open.

But, many Puget Sound Business Experts say it's a reflection of the coffee giant reducing its footprint in WA and the Seattle area. Former CEO and Founder Howard Schultz has not been shy in voicing his opinion about what he believes is an increasingly unfriendly business climate in WA.

The 224 workers, including the 120 who declined relocation, will be offered some sort of severance, according to Company Officials.

According to the company when the Back to Starbucks plan was announced a corporate official said in a release:

“We are taking further action under the Back to Starbucks strategy, building on our strong business momentum and working to return the company to durable, profitable growth."